See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Father's Day 2021

From Victoria Beckham to Vanessa Bryant, take a look at how the biggest and brightest celebs are marking Father's Day 2021.

It's a Father's Day to remember!

On Sunday, June 20, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars took to social media to celebrate the festive holiday with messages that will make your heart melt. Case in point? Ciara honored her husband, Russell Wilson, with a sweet tribute.

"Always Loving. Always Caring. Always There," the "Goodies" singer captioned her Instagram. "Everyday I get to see the power of God's love through how you love our children, and how dedicated you are to seeing them grow to be everything God's called them to be! We love you so much! You are our Rock! Happy Fathers Day Baby @DangeRussWilson."

Mandy Moore shared an equally heartwarming post about her hubby and first-time dadTaylor Goldsmith.

"Let's face it, I'm pretty sure you were always destined to be a dad," the This Is Us actress gushed. "You've written songs about coaching little league for goodness sakes….But watching you step into this role with so much confidence and ease and patience and adoration for our sweet guy just astounds me and has made me fall deeper in love than I ever thought possible."

She continued, "Every silly face you pull, book you've read, record you've introduced him, bath time splashes and tummy time smiles you effortlessly elicit… all of it is so much fun to bear witness to. Gus and I are so truly lucky to be on this journey of life with you. Love you the most and Happy Father's Day, @taylordawesgoldsmith!!"

Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union and many others also honored their loved ones for the special occasion. But of course, we're just scratching the surface here.

Take a look at how your favorite celebs are celebrating the annual holiday in our gallery below!

Instagram
Ciara & Russell Wilson

"Always Loving. Always Caring. Always There," the singer captioned her post. "Everyday I get to see the power of God's love through how you love our children, and how dedicated you are to seeing them grow to be everything God's called them to be! We love you so much! You are our Rock! Happy Fathers Day Baby @DangeRussWilson."

Instagram
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

"Let's face it, I'm pretty sure you were always destined to be a dad," Mandy wrote. "You've written songs about coaching little league for goodness sakes….But watching you step into this role with so much confidence and ease and patience and adoration for our sweet guy just astounds me and has made me fall deeper in love than I ever thought possible. Every silly face you pull, book you've read, record you've introduced him, bath time splashes and tummy time smiles you effortlessly elicit… all of it is so much fun to bear witness to. Gus and I are so truly lucky to be on this journey of life with you. Love you the most and Happy Father's Day, @taylordawesgoldsmith!!"

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

"happy father's day @travisscott," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared. "one day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you."

Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!" the supermodel expressed. "@zayn Happy first Father's Day.. I'm so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much."

Instagram
Andy Cohen

As the proud dad simply put it, "Happy Father's Day."

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

"Happy Father's Day @dwyanewade," the actress began her post. "I thank God everyday that your belief in YOU, is stronger than anyone's doubts. You continue to lead, to fight and to rejoice in love."

Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt

The author gushed over her husband, sharing, "Happy Father's Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart! I've fallen in love with you all over again. these kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I'm beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you!"

Instagram
Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon

The Destiny's Child singer posted a sweet tribute to her husband, writing in part, "My Love, This moment I felt like my heart could burst, because I never knew the overwhelming feeling of seeing our little world, we created together, all in one pic! I have watched you be the most amazing Father with our beautiful boys, you are all that I've prayed for and then some! We LOVE YOU BEYOND WORDS!"

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant & Kobe Bryant

Vanessa honored her late husband, writing, "To the best girl dad~ Happy Father's Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB."

Instagram
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star sweetly shouted out her husband, writing, "Happy Father's Day to my King @todd167! I love the way you love & nurture our kids. We love you Daddy Daycare!"

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler

"Happy Father's Day to the best," the former Very Cavallari star shared.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French

"I knew you were gonna be a great dad but I had no idea you would be this great," the High School Musical alum raved. "Chris you amaze me. I tell Jupiter all the time she is the luckiest little girl. You're the best partner in this wild journey of being parents. The patience and love you shower your daughter with everyday is my favorite thing to watch. You are the most present dad and not just because you meditate lol but because you never want to miss a thing. Even when you are stressed and have crazy deadlines at work you make it happen. Just for her. Happy Fathers Day."

Instagram
Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

"@davidbeckham the most loved daddy! We all love you so so much," the fashion designer gushed. "kisses and Happy Father's Day to all the daddies out there!! xx"

Instagram
Kate Hudson & Kurt Russell

The actress honored Kurt Russell, writing, "Our great loyal protector. Our dependable authentic captain. Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father! From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open cockpit planes, dirt bikes, bareback horse riding, motorcycle rides, boat racing…a childhood and adulthood of adventure. Our Pa always makes life fun. Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family. He's one hell of a Dad."

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The Cravings author shared, "There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever."

