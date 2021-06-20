Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn Malik's First Father's Day With Rare Photo of Him and Daughter Khai

Zayn Malik is feeling the Father's Day love.
To mark the special holiday on Sunday, June 20, Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to celebrate the former One Direction member and their 9-month-old daughter, Khai, who they welcomed in September 2020.
"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!" the supermodel began her caption. "@zayn Happy first Father's Day.. I'm so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much."
Along with her heartwarming message, the 26-year-old star shared a rare photo of Zayn holding up their little one, as she looked in awe at a lit-up globe.
While the British star has yet to post anything about his first Father's Day celebration, he did open up about becoming a parent when speaking on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning in March.
"Honestly, it's amazing," Zayn shared about fatherhood. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and G to kind of just ease into it."
He added, "She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."
However, the new dad admitted that he didn't expect to love parenthood so much.
"I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me," he explained. "The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that's the most surprising thing."
He also gushed over Gigi's motherhood journey, saying, "She's good. She's a wicked mom. Obviously, she's really a big help with everything, and she's doing well."
It was just last month that Gigi marked her first Mother's Day.
"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy," she wrote on Instagram in May. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai!! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days! Thank you thank you thank you."
