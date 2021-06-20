Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn Malik's First Father's Day With Rare Photo of Him and Daughter Khai

Watch : Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her First Birthday As A Mom With 'Lots of PDA

Zayn Malik is feeling the Father's Day love.

To mark the special holiday on Sunday, June 20, Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to celebrate the former One Direction member and their 9-month-old daughter, Khai, who they welcomed in September 2020.

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!" the supermodel began her caption. "@zayn Happy first Father's Day.. I'm so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much."

Along with her heartwarming message, the 26-year-old star shared a rare photo of Zayn holding up their little one, as she looked in awe at a lit-up globe.

While the British star has yet to post anything about his first Father's Day celebration, he did open up about becoming a parent when speaking on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning in March.