Meghan Markle Reveals What Archie Thinks About Her New Children's Book

Watch : Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Archie Harrison may be one of the stars of mom Meghan Markle's new children's book, but he's just as happy to add it to his growing library of stories to enjoy with his parents.

In an NPR interview released on Sunday, her husband Prince Harry's first Father's Day as a dad of two, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex spoke about the couple's 2-year-old son's reaction to The Bench, an illustrated picture book that depicts the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes. It was inspired by a 2019 poem Meghan wrote to Harry for Father's Day 2019, a month after their son was born.

"Archie loves the book," Meghan told NPR, "which is great because he has a voracious appetitive for books and constantly, when we read him a book, he goes, 'Again, again, again!' But now, the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say, 'Mommy wrote this for you' feels amazing."

The Bench is illustrated by Christian Robinson and made up of series of vignettes showing different fathers and their sons sharing a bench while doing simple activities together like drinking apple juice or looking at the stars. The book also contains illustrations of Archie and Harry themselves as well as other father-son duos. One dad and his boy pose together in matching pink tutus.