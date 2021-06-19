How Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe and More Stars Are Honoring Juneteenth 2021

Kaitlyn Bristowe: "What. A. Year. Today is my 36th birthday. Birthdays always make me reflect on the past year — where I'm at, what I've done, what I haven't done. I sort of used to dread that part of my birthday, but now I think it's my favorite. Not because I think I have it all figured out now, but because now I'm OK with the fact that I don't. They say that the more you know, the more you realize you don't know. I used to be self conscious to not know the right thing to say or have all the knowledge I knew I "should" have. I thought I was being "kind" by not butting in where I didn't think I had a place, but in reality it was keeping me from recognizing what was going on in the world around me. I'm definitely proud of myself for realizing some personal goals in this past year, but I think what's way more important is realizing the privileges I've had in my life that have allowed me to get to where I am today. Of course I've worked hard, but the inequities in our society have benefited me over others. And that, of course, is BS. June 19th is not my day. Yes, I will celebrate my birthday and my accomplishments this past year, but today is a day to commemorate the end of slavery. I'm committed to continue to learn and to continue for a just future for every single person. I have started a GoFundMe campaign that will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union (@aclu_nationwide). They continue to do incredible and imperative work in our communities and fight for equality for all. I'll leave the link in my bio if you'd like to be a part of this with me."