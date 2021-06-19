Natalia and Vanessa Bryant Turn Heads With Wildly Colorful Outfits at the F9 Premiere

Hot wheels and hot heels!
Vanessa Bryant and her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant set the red carpet ablaze at the world premiere of F9 on Friday, June 18. The mother-daughter duo lit up the room at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles with their wildly colorful fashion.
For the special occasion, Kobe Bryant's widow dressed in a bright and bold highlighter yellow gown by Mimi Plange. The vibrant design featured a turtleneck, long sleeves and a body-hugging silhouette. She tied her outfit together with yellow heels by Le Silla shoes, a silver-adorned clutch and layers of diamond rings.
Natalia looked just as radiant as her mother, wearing a fiery crimson-colored blazer and matching pants. The model and future University of Southern California student paired her power suit with a fun-printed Dolce & Gabbana bustier and red Le Silla heels.
Vanessa captured the special moment with her daughter on Instagram, writing, "F9 Premiere with my baby @nataliabryant."
Following the movie's premiere, Vanessa and Natalia grabbed a late-night bite at a couple of California fast-food hot spots.
"1st time at King Taco," the 39-year-old star captioned her Instagram Stories, while also thanking radio personality Patty Rodriguez for the recommendation.
In another post, Vanessa revealed that she and Natalia also hit up In-n-Out, calling it a "Cali Girl Must."
Earlier this month, Vanessa celebrated her 18-year-old daughter's major milestone: high school graduation. The proud mom gushed at the time, "Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant!!!"
For graduation, Natalia honored her late father—who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, along with several others, in January 2020—by using one of his famous quotes on her graduation cap.
"'Everything negative—pressure, challenges—is an opportunity for me to rise.' - Dad," the message read.
In just a few months, Natalia will attend college at USC. It was an accomplishment her mother raved about in March, sharing, "Tears of joy. I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it."
"You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she continued. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"
Along with her education, Natalia is focusing on her modeling career as she signed a contract with the top modeling agency, IMG Models Worldwide, in February.
"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she said in a statement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."
It's clear, the model already knows how to work a red carpet!
