Monica Lewinsky Has Some Advice for That HBO Max Intern After Test Email Goes Viral

In the words of Hannah Montana, "Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days."

This Friday, June 18, thousands of people woke up with a blank email from HBO Max in their inbox. According to the dozens of screenshots shared on Twitter, the subject read "Integration Test Email # 1" while the body of the notified the recipient, "This template is used by integration tests only."

Though some jumped to the conclusion that they had received a spam email, or worse, a phishing scam, the HBO Max Help account set the record straight on Friday afternoon: "We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we're helping them through it."

Yes, the Internet can be a dark, evil place, but most responses were wildly positive and encouraging of said intern. Numerous people shared their work blunders in an act of solidarity, but one particular person's tweet stood out: Monica Lewinsky.