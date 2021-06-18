Sweepstakes Terms and Conditions

To enter, during the Contest Period, entrants must respond correctly to a multiple choice trivia question (the "Trivia Question(s)") during the livestream chat located at [ENTER URL FOR LIVESTREAM] (the "Livestream"). The Livestream will begin at 6:30 P.M. PT. There will be a total of two (2) Trivia Questions, for two (2) different opportunities to submit a response. If the response is correct (each a "Qualified Entry" and collectively, the "Qualified Entries"), it will be entered for a chance to win the Fandango Promotional Code. There is no limit to the number of responses an entrant may submit to get to a Qualified Entry, but submitting multiple Qualified Entries will not increase an entrant's chance of winning. The first Trivia Question will be made available at approximately 6:45 P.M. PT (exact time may vary). Qualified Entries for the first Trivia Question will be collected for approximately fifteen minutes after the posting of the first Trivia Question (the "First Trivia Contest Period"). The second Trivia Question will be made available at approximately 7:00 P.M. PT (exact time may vary). Qualified Entries for the second Trivia Question will be collected for approximately fifteen minutes after the posting of the second Trivia Question (the "Second Trivia Contest Period"). The Sponsor will randomly select one (1) winner ("Winner") from among all Qualified Entries at the conclusion of the First Trivia Contest Period, and one Winner at the conclusion of the Second Trivia Contest Period, for a total of two (2) Winners (each subject to confirmation of eligibility). Limit one (1) Prize per household. Winners must respond by June 25, 2021. Sponsor's decisions, including, but not limited to, selection of Winners and substitution of Prizes, cannot be appealed. Estimated retail value of each Prize is $60. Total actual retail value may vary. By entering contest, each entrant (i) agrees to the NBCUniversal Privacy Policy and (ii) agrees to indemnify, and release and hold harmless, Twitter, Sponsor and their affiliated companies, from any liability that may occur from participation in the contest and/or use of Prizes. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prizes are the sole responsibility of Winners. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered, or associated with Twitter. Entrants are providing information to Sponsor and not to Twitter.