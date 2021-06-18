Tyra Banks Reacts to Victoria's Secret's Brand Overhaul

Watch : Victoria's Secret Clips Angel Wings & Rebrands With Priyanka Chopra

Legends recognize legends. And Tyra Banks is doing just that.

Just one day after Victoria's Secret clipped its Angels' wings and unveiled its rebranding featuring Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe and more empowering women, the OG runway model took to Instagram to weigh in on her own experience.

"First is hard. First is lonely. But first is necessary," she wrote on Instagram. "First is crucial so that a door can be opened for others to fit through. Within a 10-year span starting in 1995, I was the first Black @VictoriasSecret contract model ever. The first Black Victoria's Secret Cover model. The first Black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand—as well as other brands. But after a first, must come a flow of more. A flow of different. A flow of unique. A flow so strong, a flow of so many that we LOSE COUNT."

Alongside her caption, Banks shared a picture from her final runway show in 2005. "I retired from the runway 16 years ago," she continued, "and I'm proud that in my lifetime, I'm witnessing a beauty revolution."