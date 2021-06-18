Hugh Grant Responds to Claim He Married Wife Anna for "Passport Reasons"

Watch : See Hugh Grant & Julia Roberts in 1999: Live From E! Rewind

Hugh Grant is married to Anna Eberstein for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health 'till death do they part.

OK, so we should note we don't know what the actor's actual wedding vows were, but we know for sure that he tied the knot for the very first time in 2018 with the Swedish TV producer.

As for why he's setting the record straight now? Well, on June 17, a Nicki Swift article found in a Google search stated he married Eberstein—who he has three kids with—"for passport reasons."

"No I didn't, @Internet," he quipped back in a tweet with a screenshot of the Google result. "I married her because I love her." Love actually, indeed.

When a fan asked if he forgot who his wife is and had to Google it, Grant further explained, "No. A friend sent it to me."

So what's the deal with this article? Citing a 2018 interview the Undoing star did with USA Today, the post detailed their pre-marriage passport control experience. "My wife agrees with me that marriage is a pretty preposterous social construct," the actor said at the time. "But when you've got three children, it's a nice thing to do."