Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty in the Music Studio in Sexy New PDA Pics

The Poosh founder and rocker have been romantically linked since November 2020, and even though Kourtney opted for her love life to stay away from the KUWTK cameras, it's clear she has no problem showing that she's head over heels on social media.

"They truly have a bond like no other," an insider told E! News. "No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time….She has expressed she would absolutely marry him. They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her. They are still in the honeymoon phase and it's going really well."

