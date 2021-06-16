Make Your House a Winter Wonderland with These Cozy Additions

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"I said 'Brrr, it's cold in here…'"
Unlike our favourite teens from Bring It On, we may need a little more than a cheerleading uniform and spirited disposition to get us through this winter.
"It's important to get out and exercise and spend time in nature, especially when it's sunny," says Health Psychologist Dr. Shilah Mirgain. "You may want to think about supplements like Vitamin D3, or consider a light therapy box that has a bright light with 10,000 Lux of light that you can sit in front of for 20 minutes that mimics the sunlight."
While this advice is worth noting, sometimes there's nothing quite like snuggling in and staying indoors when the temperature starts to drop. Make your home a cozy den by surrounding yourself with warming accessories, decadent aromas and luxe homewares to make it a joy to stay in.
Take a moment to up your interior homewares games with quality glassware, find peace and tranquillity with soothing or gourmand scents, or kit yourself out with the warmest winter woollies going around. Whatever you need to get you through – we've got you covered! Shop the edit below for chill-busting inspo.
Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Mocca Sandal
Okay okay, let us finish before you say anything…Birkenstocks are THE perfect winter shoes. Save your UGG boots from the outdoors, and slide into a pair of comfy, all-weather slides ready for adventure. We give you: The ‘Stocks with Socks. Convenient, stylish and oh-so practical, Afterpay Australian Fashion Week goers could not get enough of the fashion-comfort hybrid at this year's festival. Trust us, this is one trend you're going to want to try.
Nespresso X Chiara Ferragni Nomad Travel Mug
Who's guilty of making a coffee, taking one sip and then coming back to a cold cup after an hour of chores or emails? Keep your cuppa joe piping hot in the most outrageously cute insulated mug, designed exclusively with Italian style blogger Chiara Ferragni. This limited-edition Nomad mug is made of stainless-steel, and features a light pink shell stamped with Chiara's iconic wink. This is limited edition, so get in fast!
Glasshouse Fragrances Sugar Coated Collection Candles
Let your inner child run wild through a candy store of new scents from Glasshouse Fragrances. Reminiscent of childhood favourites like red frogs, choc tops and Birthday cakes with sprinkles, these fragrances will satisfy your sweet tooth and transform your living space into a decadent bakehouse. Light the wick on salted caramel joy ‘Sweet Enough' (a must-have for all Tahaa lovers), or get cozy with ‘Rich and Famous'—an iced mocha indulgence—for something more adult.
Frenchie Pink Frenchie Hooded Blanket
Calling all 'Doona Day' fans: this one's for you! Make getting out of bed that little bit easier on winter mornings by going from fast asleep to Frenchie and keep yourself toasty warm. This thick, durable and machine washable hooded blanket will last you a lifetime—made with premium extremely soft flannel fleece and a sherpa fleece interior. Plus, you can't go wrong with a giant pink hoodie.
Luigi Bormioli Spanish Gin & Tonic Set of 4
Nothing beats a night in on the couch with a fully stocked bar cart, and now you can have the perfect accompanying vessel. This quality glassware set is perfect for serving up winter warmers like mulled wine or spiced cider for your houseguests or enjoy a quiet moment with a single glass. A stunning addition to your serving collection, it features a uniquely textured design and is part of the new Mixology collection, so you can practice your fancy bar skills at home.
Ecoya Room Fragranced Room Spray
Keeping the doors closed is great for keeping our houses warm, but not for airflow or musty, damp smells. Luckily, Ecoya's newest addition will keep your rooms bright and breezy throughout the colder months, misting the air with fresh, refreshing scents. Featuring beloved scents like Lotus Flower, French Pear and Guava & Lychee, these frosted glass room fragrances are beautiful enough to keep out on display as well.
Luxotic Parisa Multi Quilt Cover Set
They say change is as good as a holiday, so how about changing over your (how-many-years?) old bedspread for a fancy new quilt set? Florals are in bloom at the minute, and with dark and romantic or bright and tropical designs to choose from, you can't go wrong with Luxotic's range. With a thread count of 300, you'll be sleeping in total comfort all winter long.
Woolstar Eco Wool Quilt
If you purchase anything this winter, make it this quilt. Snuggly warm, eco-conscious and Australian-made, this bedding is made with Tasmanian wool Oeko-tex Standard 100 certified, made with no harmful chemicals, and naturally hypoallergenic suiting allergy sufferers. It's also Farm to Shelf traceable via a QR code, so you can discover which sheep donated their coat to keep you cozy! With a 5 Year Guarantee, this is a serious investment in your sleep care.
Oil Garden Pooch Pamper Pack
A happy home extends to the entire family, and that includes our favourite four-legged friends. With separation anxiety and environmental stressors more present than ever, create a calming space for your dog with the power of aromatherapy. Oil Garden has taken the guesswork out of selecting safe and effective oils to compliment your pooch's play space.
Vittoria Coffee Fashion Series 2021 Cappuccino Cups & Saucer
Long Black with Alice McCall? Cappuccino with Rebecca Vallance? Take a seat with your favourtie designers with this limited edition set of coffee cups, designed by Australia's most esteemed designers. Following on from their success at the recent AAFW, Vittoria and 6 of your favourite local designers have presented a delightful capsule of ceramics to enjoy your next coffee in.
No.22 Agate Natural Reine Coasters
Treat yourself to a touch of luxe and save your tabletop in the process with these agate coasters. Stunningly unique and handcrafted with care, they have natural imperfections, making each piece unique and one-of-a-kind. We also love the gold-finished edges to really elevate the set, adding a touch of class to any setting.
