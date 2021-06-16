Make Your House a Winter Wonderland with These Cozy Additions

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"I said 'Brrr, it's cold in here…'"

Unlike our favourite teens from Bring It On, we may need a little more than a cheerleading uniform and spirited disposition to get us through this winter.

"It's important to get out and exercise and spend time in nature, especially when it's sunny," says Health Psychologist Dr. Shilah Mirgain. "You may want to think about supplements like Vitamin D3, or consider a light therapy box that has a bright light with 10,000 Lux of light that you can sit in front of for 20 minutes that mimics the sunlight."

While this advice is worth noting, sometimes there's nothing quite like snuggling in and staying indoors when the temperature starts to drop. Make your home a cozy den by surrounding yourself with warming accessories, decadent aromas and luxe homewares to make it a joy to stay in.

Take a moment to up your interior homewares games with quality glassware, find peace and tranquillity with soothing or gourmand scents, or kit yourself out with the warmest winter woollies going around. Whatever you need to get you through – we've got you covered! Shop the edit below for chill-busting inspo.