Why Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Insists Daughter Sophia Isn't Growing Up Too Fast

Farrah Abraham knows her daughter has experienced an extraordinary childhood.

From the moment she was born, camera crews and strangers across the country watched Sophia Laurent Abraham grow up on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom.

While her days filming for MTV have come to an end, the 12-year-old social media star continues to document her life on Instagram for her 629,000 followers. And as Sophia walks red carpets and explores the latest beauty trends, her mom doesn't think she is growing up too fast.

"She still has a bunk bed. I've got to say that," Farrah exclusively shared with E! News when supporting her memoir Dream Twenties, available now. "And I'm like, are you getting too old for that bunk bed?"

"She's ready for a car, but she's not like 16," the reality star continued. "We have all sorts of talks in this household and I support my daughter with like her hair coloring and being creative, of course. She takes piano lessons. She does sign language, but I keep my daughter real close because I don't want her growing up too old."