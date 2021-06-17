La La Anthony Files for Divorce From Carmelo Anthony After 11 Years of Marriage

Watch : La La Anthony Dons Menswear for Tom Ford's Women's NYFW Show

Another Hollywood love story has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, La La Anthony officially filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony in New York on June 17. Multiple sources tell TMZ the couple has been separated for awhile, but remain friends. They both wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for their 14-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

The television personality and bestie to the stars' latest move to distance herself romantically (and legally) from the basketball pro comes after the pair broke up after seven years of marriage in late April 2017. Days after news broke of their split, The Think Like a Man Too star stepped out without her 20-carat diamond wedding ring.

The split was described as "amicable," with the New York Knicks star taking to social media to express his love for La La, but despite his efforts to keep his family intact, his soon-to-be ex-wife clearly saw things differently.