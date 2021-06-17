Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon to Take "Personal Time" Ahead of Olympics

Naomi Osaka has opted out of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

On Thursday, June 17, a spokesperson for the 23-year-old tennis phenom announced her decision to withdraw from the acclaimed tournament, scheduled to start June 28 in London.

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year," the statement read. "She is taking some personal time with friends and family."

She's not hanging up her racket for the entire summer, though. Today's announcement said Naomi "will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled to 2021 because of the pandemic, will begin on July 23.

The four-time Grand Slam champion recently made headlines when she withdrew from the 2021 French Open after being fined $15,000 for skipping a mandatory press conference. At the time, Osaka said she would not speak to the media out of concern for her mental health.