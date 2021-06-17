Dawson's Creek Writer Heidi Ferrer Dead at 50 After Battle With Long Haul COVID-19

TV writer Heidi Ferrer has died following a 13-month-long fight against Long Haul COVID-19, her husband shared on social media. She was 50.

Her spouse, Nick Guthe, penned a Facebook post on May 27 "to pass along the heartbreaking news" that his "beloved" Heidi died on May 26. She was a writer for shows including Dawson's Creek, Wasteland and Black Scorpion, working in Hollywood from 1999 to 2008.

Nick wrote on Heidi's blog that she died by suicide, making him a "single father" to their 13-year-old son Bexon.

"The excruciating physical pain and inability to sleep from the pain led Heidi to the decision she would rather leave this world on her own terms before her condition worsened more," Nick wrote on Girl to Mom. "Heidi loved hearing from all of you and she never would have made this decision if not for her intense suffering from Long Haul Covid."

He explained that COVID-19 "took every part of her life away" over the past 13 months, including "Her mobility, her enjoyment of food as she had to eat a very restrictive diet, and, in the end, her ability to sleep and even to read books and enjoy them."