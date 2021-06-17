Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against Man Accused of Sending Her a Wedding Ring

Watch : Will Kim Kardashian Limit Sexy Pics in New Lawyer Career?

Kim Kardashian has been granted a temporary restraining order after a man allegedly sent an engagement ring to her home.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kardashian's attorney Shawn Holley filed a request for a restraining order on Wednesday, June 16 after an individual repeatedly attempted to gain access to the reality star.

In her declaration, Kardashian claims the man began stalking her on February 24, when he allegedly "wrongfully" entered the gated community where she resides with her four children. The documents state he was pulled over by a community security guard and questioned about why he was there, at which point he told the officer, "I'm here to see Kim, she is the love of my life."

The documents read the individual was subsequently "cited for trespassing and taken to a medical center for a mental evaluation hold."

Three months later, on Wednesday, May 26, the person allegedly tried to enter Kardashian's gated community again, claiming he was there to pick her up for a dinner date, but was turned away by the security since they were aware he was on a "restricted list," per the restraining order request.