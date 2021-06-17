Tori Spelling Breaks Her Silence on Those Dean McDermott Breakup Rumors

Watch : Tori Spelling Talks $800K Inheritance: "It Could Be Worse"

Tori Spelling confirmed there's trouble in paradise.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum explained she and her husband of 15 years, Dean McDermott, are no longer sharing a bed amid rumors that they're having marital problems.

During SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, June 16, host Jeff Lewis asked, "I feel like you would have told me if there was problems at home, right?"

Tori, 48, replied, "No. 'Cause then you spill my s--t right here. Of course I'm not going to tell you what's really going on."

Jeff probed, "What is really going on? You put the wedding ring on. Are things okay? Because I feel like the last time you were here things were good; you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?"

She responded, "You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed." When Jeff speculated that Dean, 54, is "in the guestroom," she clarified, "He's in a room."