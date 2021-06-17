Irina Shayk Steps Out With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Kanye West Romance Rumors

Watch : Are Kanye West & Irina Shayk Dating?: What They Have in Common

There's always a silver lining when you spot two friendly exes.

On Thursday, June 17, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were photographed together in New York City where they were demonstrating the beauty of co-parenting. According to an eyewitness, the Joy star picked up Irina at her apartment before driving their 4-year-old daughter Lea to an appointment.

"They were both talking to their daughter and she was animated and pointing at things," an eyewitness shared. "They seemed like a happy family spending time together."

Irina kept things casual with a white T-shirt, black lounge pants and flip flips. As for Bradley, he sported a blue long-sleeve button down with khaki pants and sneakers. And yes, the pair both opted for a pair of bold-framed sunglasses for their trip in the sunshine.

While it appears to be another example of the pair remaining on friendly terms after breaking up in June 2019, some pop culture fans can't help but notice that it's the first sighting of the pair together since Irina returned from a vacation with Kanye West.