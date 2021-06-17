A Delightful iCarly Revival Premiere Reveals Where All the Characters (Including Sam) Are Now

Watch : Jerry Trainor & "iCarly" Cast Talk Bringing Back a More Mature Show

iCarly has officially returned, and we can all rest easy because it's wonderful.

It has the exact same charm of the original show, and we can say this with authority after having binged the original show over the past week. The characters drink gold leaf martinis and occasionally dress up like rabbits in the bedroom, but it's still iCarly, and maybe even better.

Of course, as much fun as the revival is, there will always be a hole in our hearts in the shape of Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy). McCurdy chose not to return to acting to participate in the show, though Miranda Cosgrove told E! News that each of her castmates called Jennette to ask her to join. Carly has a new best friend and roommate now (the sharp and funny Laci Mosley), but Sam is not forgotten. Carly says multiple times that she wishes Sam were there to restart iCarly with her, but the butter sock-wielding meat lover is living her best life, traveling the country with a biker gang called the Obliterators.

We already miss her, but there's simply no more perfect explanation for where Sam could be.