Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Accused of Cheating on Her Husband in Must-See TV Moment

We've got a messy situation on our hands.
In recent weeks, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have been given a front-row seat into Angelina Pivarnick's evolving relationship with her husband Chris Larangeira. But in an exclusive sneak peek at the June 17 episode, things are going to get even more complicated.
While enjoying a casual chat with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino received a text message from a family member with some serious allegations.
"Angelina has been going to her neighbor's house and Angelina keeps parking in the spot in front of her house and she is allegedly cheating on her husband with this girl's neighbor," Lauren said when reading the texts. "Angelina is ‘throwing her garbage and chicken nuggets everyone outside.'"
Lauren continued, "She says she has video footage of this on her door camera. She's trying to sell these videos to the tabloids and she said Angelina was at her complex this morning when she left for work."
In recent episodes, Angelina has opened up to Mike about her marriage struggles. Just last week, fans watched as the MTV reality star revealed that Chris had moved out of their home.
And while there's certainly reason for concern, Mike isn't jumping to conclusions just yet.
"I've been talking to Angelina for a couple of weeks now," he explained. "She said things were not good with Chris. She said she was filing for divorce. She said Chris was doing his thing. Maybe this is in response to her just getting a divorce and maybe it's not even a big deal."
Mike continued, "We don't even know the validity of this girl, but this could be damaging. If this person is going to TMZ, this could ruin her life."
Earlier this month, Angelina revealed in a Jersey Shore episode that her sex life with Chris was "nonexistent." She also confirmed that Chris had hired a lawyer and blocked her phone number.
Ultimately, this story is just beginning with The Situation turning into The Investigator later in the episode.
"These alleged videos, we don't even know if they're real," he shared. "And if they're real, we don't even know the intentions of what this person wants from these videos. Although this is going to be unpleasant, we have to seek out this truth right now."
Watch the drama unfold when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.