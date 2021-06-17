Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Accused of Cheating on Her Husband in Must-See TV Moment

We've got a messy situation on our hands.

In recent weeks, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have been given a front-row seat into Angelina Pivarnick's evolving relationship with her husband Chris Larangeira. But in an exclusive sneak peek at the June 17 episode, things are going to get even more complicated.

While enjoying a casual chat with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino received a text message from a family member with some serious allegations.

"Angelina has been going to her neighbor's house and Angelina keeps parking in the spot in front of her house and she is allegedly cheating on her husband with this girl's neighbor," Lauren said when reading the texts. "Angelina is ‘throwing her garbage and chicken nuggets everyone outside.'"

Lauren continued, "She says she has video footage of this on her door camera. She's trying to sell these videos to the tabloids and she said Angelina was at her complex this morning when she left for work."