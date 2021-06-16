YouTuber Nikita Dragun Says Trans Community Is "Constantly Under Attack" After Taylor Caniff Incident

The Dragun Beauty founder continued, "I try to be strong for you guys and hold my head up high, and act like I'm not terrified that something like this will happen to me...This is how trans people will die. This is how trans people die."

"It just takes that one ignorant, transphobic comment to threaten my entire livelihood," she explained, adding, "And more so than that, I fear for the people that are with me. The fact that it was just a guy friend helping me get into a car, and all of a sudden this man wanted to video it and make fun of the guy who's helping me, tell the security guards about it. His life is now threatened as well."

Nikita expressed her heartache over the experience and reminded her followers to lead with love.

"This time it was me, next time it could be somebody else...," she said. "We must stop trans hate because it leads to trans violence. And people lose their lives, or even worse, they take their own lives because experiencing things like this just breaks my heart and my entire world. And it's disgusting and I won't stand for it."

She echoed similar sentiments on Twitter, sharing, "Trans lives are constantly under attack. simply living ur life becomes a threat to the ignorant. a simple misgender or side comment could cost us our lives."