Proof That Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Is Just Like Any Other 20 Year Old on Her Birthday

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Goes to Prom in Dad's Tuxedo

Even though her parents are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos seems to prefer life out of the spotlight.

The singer—who only has one post on her Instagram feed despite having 260,000 followers—just proved she's like any other Gen Zer that understands the power of social media.

While celebrating Lola's 20th birthday on Wednesday, June 16, mom Kelly posted a black-and-white shot of her daughter soaking up the sun. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host wrote, "Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung," adding, "we love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt!"

But it was the final line of her birthday message that made it clear Lola is just like any other 20 year old that demands photo approval before posting. Kelly, 50, noted, "(This was the approved photo)."

Their family friend, producer Albert Bianchini, also appeared to be in on the joke when he posted a birthday tribute of his own. His Insta Story pic showed himself smiling next to someone with their face blurred out (presumably Lola). "Happy birthday Lola," he wrote, while joking, "And thanks for approving this photo to post!"