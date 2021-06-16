8 Things Love is Blind Alums Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Can't Live Without

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton fell in love during Love is Blind Season 1. And, in turn, Netflix viewers fell in love with the couple more and more with each episode. Since their season aired, the duo has kept everyone updated on their loves with social media and they even wrote their first book together, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, they open up about the ups and downs they've experienced since filming the show in addition to sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Lauren credits her family for being a great "support system" for the couple in addition to "keeping [her] sane and grounded." In addition to that familial support, the couple relies on their go-to products every day.

Lauren and Cameron shared their must-have self-care items, fitness essentials, and kitchen tools that they can't live without. Keep on scrolling to see their favorites and why they love these products.