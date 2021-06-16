Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesShop E!VideosPhotos

8 Things Love is Blind Alums Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Can't Live Without

The Netflix stars shared their go-to self-care, fitness, and kitchen items.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 16, 2021 7:29 PMTags
FashionReality TVBeautyLife/StyleBooksShoppingNetflixShop BeautyShop With E!Shop FashionShop BooksLove Is BlindCelebrity Shopping
E-comm: 8 Things Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton Cant Live WithoutJason Mendez/Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton fell in love during Love is Blind Season 1. And, in turn, Netflix viewers fell in love with the couple more and more with each episode. Since their season aired, the duo has kept everyone updated on their loves with social media and they even wrote their first book together, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, they open up about the ups and downs they've experienced since filming the show in addition to sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Lauren credits her family for being a great "support system" for the couple in addition to "keeping [her] sane and grounded." In addition to that familial support, the couple relies on their go-to products every day. 

Lauren and Cameron shared their must-have self-care items, fitness essentials, and kitchen tools that they can't live without. Keep on scrolling to see their favorites and why they love these products.

read
Brad Goreski Shares His Favorite Internet-Famous Finds from Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Cooks, Crisps and Dehydrates, with 4 Quart Capacity

"We make most of our meals in the air fryer these days. I love that everything comes out crispy and it doesn't require any oil." — Cameron

$140
$99
Kohl's
$150
$99
Macy's
$120
$99
Amazon

Philips Sonicare HX6810/50 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

"After using an ultrasonic toothbrush, I can never go back to the old manual ones. Lauren and I get a lot of questions about our teeth and this is the secret."— Cameron

This one has 23,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.

$50
Belk
$50
$40
Amazon
$44
$40
JCPenney

Trending Stories

1

Murder Charges Dropped Against Simone Biles' Brother

2
Update!

Leona Lewis Defends Chrissy Teigen, Alleges Designer Embarrassed Her

3

Erika Jayne's Attorneys Withdraw Representation After Documentary

Blistex DCT Daily Conditioning Treatment SPF 20

"I've literally been using this since middle school. It leaves my lips sooo soft! I keep multiples around the house, in the car and in my purse! Best Lip Moisturizer EVER." — Lauren

6 for $14
Amazon
2 for $7
Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell

"It's been difficult to get to the gym lately, but I keep these in my office at home so I can always get a workout in."— Cameron

These have 10,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. People adore these because each dumbbell easily adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds.

$399
Bowflex
$257
Walmart
$400- $550
Amazon

Giotto 32oz Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw to Ensure You Drink Enough Water Throughout The Day

"It's ALWAYS close by! I love how it has the timestamp on the bottle to keep me on track! On good water days I'll refill it 2-3 times a day." — Lauren

She's not the only celeb who uses motivational water bottles. Khloe Kardashian recommended this one

$19
Amazon

Apple iPhone 12

"I know I know, But before you roll your eyes...lol since I work in content creation not only does my phone double as my communication device but it's also my most used work tool! I can shoot, edit and share a post in minutes all from my magic machine AKA Phone." — Lauren

$33 monthly
Verizon

Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way by Cameron Hamilton & Lauren Speed

"Lauren and I have packed into this book so much of what we have learned throughout our lives as both individuals and as a couple that has helped us take our own leaps of faith. We want the reader to come away from this book with some ideas about how they can take leaps in their own life, whether that's in their career, relationships, or other passions." — Cameron

$28
$20
Amazon

Hanging With the Hamiltons Hoodie

"It's super soft and cozy! Perfect for when you crank the air conditioning up in the summer and you need a cozy hoodie to lounge in around the house. And needless to say I like wearing my family! lol." — Lauren

$40
Shopify

If you're looking for more reality star-approved finds, check out Colton Underwood's Amazon favorites.

Trending Stories

1

Murder Charges Dropped Against Simone Biles' Brother

2
Update!

Leona Lewis Defends Chrissy Teigen, Alleges Designer Embarrassed Her

3

Erika Jayne's Attorneys Withdraw Representation After Documentary

4

Lauren Burnham Asks for Prayers for Baby Who Has to Stay in Hospital

5

Travis Scott Says He Loves "Wifey" Kylie Jenner at Gala With Stormi