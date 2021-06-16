Murder Charges Dropped Against Simone Biles' Brother Nearly 2 Years After Arrest

Murder charges filed against Simone Biles' brother have been dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas of murder, voluntary manslaughter and additional charges during a hearing held in Cuyahoga County, Ohio on Tuesday, June 15.

"We have nothing but gratitude to the court for their attention to detail and making a correct decision in the face of absolute tragedy," Tevin's attorney Joseph Patituce shared with E! News. "Tevin Biles-Thomas, his innocence was vindicated yesterday in court after being tried twice for this offense. We demonstrated there's absolutely no evidence that he committed any crime let alone acted improperly."

A trial was held last month and ended with a mistrial, prompting the defense to file a motion for judgment of acquittal.

According to CNN, a person in the gallery charged towards Tevin following the judge's latest ruling. The individual was ultimately stopped by sheriff's deputies.