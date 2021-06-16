Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Director Pal Kevin Smith Reacts to Their Rekindled Romance

Sometimes, you can't top a classic.

But as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle their romance, their longtime director pal Kevin Smith wishes fans would come up with a different nickname for the duo and leave "Bennifer" behind.

"You know, I could have done without the name coming back," he exclusively told E! News during an interview with his actress daughter Harley Quinn Smith, who recently starred on Freeform's hit show Cruel Summer. And while some followers are sticking with "Bennifer 2.0," other ideas have been tossed around, as well. "J.Fleck or something like that," Kevin added. "I don't know."

Actually, the 51-year-old singer and the 48-year-old actor can thank the filmmaker for the moniker. Last month, Kevin revealed he's the one who actually came up with Bennifer

"It's a name I first gave the kids during Jersey Girl pre-production, before the world found out they were dating," he tweeted on May 10. "I'd later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular."