Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri for Reaching Major Milestone

Vanessa Bryant's house is a home of potty-training champions.

On Tuesday, June 15, the mom of four celebrated quite a feat: her youngest daughter Capri "Koko" Bryant is officially potty-trained. "4 for 4 potty training," Vanessa declared on her Instagram Story, "before age 2." As fans well know, Vanessa welcomed four children with her late husband Kobe Bryant: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, Capri, who is just days shy of her second birthday, and Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash with her beloved dad in 2020. She was 13 years old at the time.

While he lost his life at just 41 years old, Kobe's memory and legacy lives on in his wife and surviving daughters, including his namesake Capri.

"Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant," Vanessa confirmed in an Instagram post celebrating Capri's first birthday. "We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy."