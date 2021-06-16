Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Shares TMI Sex Confession One Month After Giving Birth

Watch : Christine Quinn Welcomes Her First Baby!

Christine Quinn is sharing all the details on having sex with husband Christian Richard for the first time since welcoming their first child.

"I actually had sex for the first time last night," she said on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "Yeah, I did. It was after a month. No, it was amazing….It was great. We popped an Ambien, got some Dom. It was nice."

Jeff Lewis then asked the Selling Sunset star if her spouse was "able to last long."

"He's really good at, like, holding it back," she replied. "You know, he's like a pro. I'm like, 'No, no, we're good now.'"

Quinn gave birth to a baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet, via emergency C-section on May 15 at 4:22 p.m. in Los Angeles. According to People, her water broke just as she returned from filming season four of the hit Netflix series.

"It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies," she told the magazine. "I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital. Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency C-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation."