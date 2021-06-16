Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur and James Corden Celebrate “No Lockdowns Anymore” With Mini Musical

Watch : Why James Corden Loves Creating Viral Moments

Move over, Hairspray—well, except for Marissa Jaret Winokur, of course—'cause there's a new musical here to steal the show.



The Tony award-winning star—who played Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway show—joined Ariana Grande and James Corden for a musical parody performance called "No Lockdowns Anymore"—which followed the tune of "Good Morning Baltimore" from Hairspray. In the video, the stars were joined by background dancers who showed off their moves in front of a city backdrop.

The group also put their vocal talents on display with the celebratory short song, which included the hilarious lyrics: "It's been so long since I've put on my shoes, so (oh, oh) let's hit the club and get drunk and get matching tattoos."



The musical number also coincidentally debuted just hours after New York's governor Andrew Cuomo announced most COVID restrictions were lifted for the entire state.



Viewers praised their lighthearted spoof in the comment section, especially when it came to Ariana and James belting out their parts of the mini musical together.