Candace Cameron Bure Admits to "Epic" TMI Media Fail About Her Marriage Just Before 25th Anniversary

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Social Media Backlash

Apparently, even after 25 years of marriage, Candace Cameron Bure is still reaching surprising moments in her relationship that she maybe wishes she could take back.

The 45-year-old Full House alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 15 of herself explaining why, if she had it to do over, she might have given a different answer to a recent press question relating to her marriage. The query was pegged to the star and husband Valeri Bure hitting 25 years of wedded bliss on June 22.

The mom of three said to her fans, "You wanna hear about my epic anniversary fail? My anniversary hasn't happened yet—it's next week—but I did an interview promoting the Aurora Teagarden movie. And then they asked about my upcoming anniversary and what I was getting Val."

Candace continued by explaining why she thought she was in the clear to give hints about what she had picked out as a gift for her spouse to celebrate the pivotal milestone, a.k.a the silver anniversary. But not so fast.