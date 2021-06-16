Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Breaks Down How She Lost 43 Pounds in 5 Months

Watch : Woman Wants Excess Belly Skin Gone After Major Weight Loss

Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond is opening up about becoming the healthiest version of herself.

On Tuesday, June 15, the 52-year-old Food Network star detailed her fitness and weight loss journey on her website, in which she shared she's shed 43 pounds in five months.

"I'm writing this not as a self-celebration (since it's still very recent, and since I'm still working on it), but (hopefully) as inspiration," Ree began her blog post. "Because as a 52-year-old lover of food and avoider of exercise, I just really want to share what worked for me."

While the television personality pointed out that she's lost weight, she explained it hasn't been her main priority.

As she put it, "Though I had gained considerable weight over the past three years and I definitely wanted to slim down for Alex's wedding in May, what motivated me the most was just wanting to feel better and have more energy."