Ciara Is "So Proud" as She Reaches 39-Pound Weight Loss Goal Nearly a Year After Giving Birth

Watch : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

Ciara did a little more than a "1, 2 Step" to reach her goal weight.

The award-winning singer took to Instagram to celebrate her latest achievement, in which she revealed that she lost 39 lbs. almost a year after giving birth to her third child, Win Wilson. The 35-year-old star didn't embark on her weight loss journey alone, as she explained she used the help of WW (formerly called Weight Watchers).

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I've been working on these past 5 weeks," she began her caption, alongside an image that captured her toned figure. "Hello to me-pre baby weight! I'm so proud of myself–down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!"

Ciara encouraged her followers with an inspirational message, sharing, "If you believe in yourself and set goals, it's all possible! Go for it! Go get it!"