Colton Underwood Shares the Amazon Finds That Help Him Show Off His Pride

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"This is actually my first Pride and I'm very excited to be a part of this community. I'm also still learning and still trying to figure it all out," The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood admitted during a recent Amazon Live session as a part in the website's first-ever Pride Festival. The reality TV star shared, "Pride to me is living an authentic life that makes you happy and makes you feel fulfilled and I'm definitely on the right track for that and I'm very, very, very excited to see what the future holds."
He advised others, "Love yourself first and foremost. There's no 'right' time to come out other than when you're ready." Aside from discussing this life milestone and what Pride means to him after coming out as a gay man in April 2021, Colton said, "I want to share with you some of my favorite products, some that [directly] have to do with Pride and some that just make me feel good overall, so I guess that still has to do with some sort of Pride."
Keep on scrolling to find out which Amazon products Colton relies on to help him feel happy and proud all year long.
Reebok? Club C 85 Pride Shoes
"There's nothing better than a fresh pair of white sneakers and these are the Reebok Pride shoes. I like them not only because they're white, but because they've got a little pop, a little flair, and that's essentially me. I like to be clean, but also have a little flair and a little dazzle. These are great shoes."
Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack-Travel Bag
"I have this fanny pack because fanny packs are coming back in style and everyone needs a good one this summer. For me, I know my pockets get full and I feel like the shorts get shorter and the pockets get more shallow, so you don't have a lot of room to put your wallet, cell phone, and keys in. A fanny pack is a good way to solve all of those problems."
Aside from this black fanny pack with the rainbow accents, Amazon has 17 other colors to choose from.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control - Black
"Another thing that I'm obsessed with just for my own mental health and the way it gets me in the zone and makes me feel happy is music. Music can honestly change my mood, so a good pair of headphones is always important. I use Bose. These are my go-to for plane rides or going for a walk."
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Black, One Size (S &L Bands Included)
"Right now, going for a walk, working out, and just breaking a sweat is something for me that's just very important for my health and also my Pride. I like tracking my steps. I like tracking my calories. I like tracking anything I do that is physical. If you don't have one already, buy a Fitbit.
Homquen Red Wine Glass, Premium Crystal Glass- Set of 4
"These glasses are my favorites. There's just something about drinking wine out of a glass that has a little bit more of an edge to it and is not your typical, clear, crystal glass. They're great."
Letsfit White Noise Machine with 7-Color Night Lights, 30 High Fidelity Soundtracks, Full Touch Metal Grille and Buttons, Timer and Memory Features, Portable Sound Machine
"I have to sleep with white noise. It's sort of a non-negotiable wherever I go. What I love about this white noise machineis that it's travel-sized. So, you can pick it up and take it wherever you want. I spend a lot of nights in hotel rooms travels. This is a life-saver and a game-changer. Sleep is very important. With one of these, your sleep quality is going to go way up."
Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution, Eucalyptus and Lavender, 2 Count, 3lb Bags - 6lbs Total
"A way that I've sort of taught myself to give myself some self love is to give myself spa nights and take care of my body and one way I do that is in amazing bath tub. I do Epsom salt baths, which helps with recovery. After running and biking, Epsom salts help take the aches and pains away."
