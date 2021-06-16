Sutton Stracke's "Anxiety Relief Roller" Is Actually a Game-Changing Skincare Tool

Sutton and Lisa aren't the only people who adore the Nurse Jamie Roller. If you're still wondering if this is beauty tool for you, check out what these Revolve customers had to say about it:

"I am super surprised. This really works. My skin feels taught and lifted and my skin looms better. I know it isn't permanent but if you use everyday it will look good everyday. Plus it feels great."

"I bought this for my face and neck but I have fibromyalgia and polymyalgia and I have found it wonderful to massage all my sore spots as well. Fantastic item, should be advertised for multiple uses."

"I'm an esthetician and I can honestly say this is worth it and works!"

"As a mom with very little time for self-care in the mornings this to me is a one-minute power self-care and I'm loving it. It helps my skincare essentials sink in, helps remove puffiness (so good for the under eye too) and helps make my skin glow."

"Love this handy tool. Clear away bad vibes with this and enhance skin tone. Super easy to use."

"I don't know how or why but my eye bags (not severe eye bags, right eye more prominent) almost disappeared after only using it only once. Like magic!! I really can't explain why, but it worked for me."

"My boyfriend thought I was ridiculous when I bought this, but now even he uses it! It's like a massage for your face."