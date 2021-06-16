See Fredrik Eklund Sell an Apartment to an Alpaca in Hilarious MDLNY Sneak Peek

Getting into a hairy situation.
Real estate super agent Fredrik Eklund has cornered the New York City property market and made his mark on Los Angeles real estate across the respective Million Dollar Listing franchises, but now Fredrik has to play the role of a new zoo tycoon.
In a hilarious clip from tomorrow's Million Dollar Listing New York episode on June 17, Fredrik might have his pickiest client yet: an alpaca named Bolero.
From his Beverly Hills home across the country, Fredrik uses a robot to show Manhattan apartments remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet Fredrik is getting frustrated with the distance. "I mean to be honest with you, this robot is a little underwhelming," Fredrik says in a confessional. "It's basically an iPad on a skinny stick."
Things get turned upside down when potential buyer Joey arrives with pet alpaca Bolero in tow. Fredrik remains unfazed, but Bolero is tougher than he looks.
"Listen, I've shown all sorts of animals through my career. I mean, dogs and cats," Fredrik reasons. "One time a parrot pooped on a table. I've never showed an alpaca."
Joey gushes that Bolero is his "best friend" and proudly stands by his choice of animal companion. "Everyone gets a dog. Why not be different?" Joey explains.
Will the condo board confirm alpaca Bolero can live in the spacious unit for sale? Well, that's only if the outdoor space is compatible for the picky pet.
See Fredrik's frustration over the laugh-out-loud situation in the hilarious clip above!
Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)