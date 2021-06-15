Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesShop E!VideosPhotos

Manifest Canceled at NBC After 3 Seasons and a Cliffhanger

NBC has pulled the plug on Manifest after three seasons, and creator Jeff Rake has spoken out about trying to find the show a new home.

Watch: "Manifest" Stars Reveal How Traveling Has Changed for Them

It's been a roller coaster of a week for NBC's Manifest

First, the show hit Netflix for the first time and quickly rose to the top of the streaming service's self-reported charts. (As of press time, it's the No. 1 series on the site.) Then, NBC pulled the plug on the show altogether, cancelling it after three seasons. 

After days of welcoming new fans to the show via tweet, creator Jeff Rake spoke out on the upsetting announcement. 

"My dear Manifesters, I'm devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us," he wrote, with the hashtag #SaveManifest. "That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew." 

The news is especially unfortunate considering how the season three finale ended with a major character death and a huge cliffhanger (and no solution to the seasons-long mystery about what is actually happening with this time-traveling plane), but there's always hope that another home can be found for the drama. 

photos
Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

NBC also enraged fans earlier this month by canceling Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons. Lionsgate, the production company behind Zoey's, is in the midst of trying to find the show a new home. Similarly, Manifest is produced by Warner Bros., which has a pretty good track record for finding new homes for its canceled shows (see: Lucifer moving from Fox to Netflix). 

Hopefully, there's good news ahead for both beloved series. In the meantime, keep up with all the renewal and cancellation news below!

NBC
Canceled: Manifest (NBC)

NBC has pulled the plug on the mystery series Manifest after three seasons, leaving fans with a massive cliffhanger and major death. Creater Jeff Rake has promised to find a new home for the show, so fingers crossed!

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: Girls5Eva

Peacock has renewed Girls5Eva for a season 2, meaning the group is sticking 2getha. 

NBC
Canceled: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

NBC has pulled the plug on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons, but Lionsgate, who produces the show, is shopping it elsewhere. 

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Hacks will have a season two on HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Shadow and Bone will return for a second season on Netflix.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star will return for a third season in 2022, on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1 will be back for a fifth season of wild emergencies on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

Fox has officially said yes to a fifth season of The Resident

CBS
Canceled: The Unicorn (CBS)

After two seasons, CBS has said goodbye to its Unicorn. 

CBS
Canceled: All Rise (CBS)

CBS has canceled the legal drama All Rise after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: Rebel (ABC)

There will be no season two for Katey Sagal's legal dramedy. 

ABC
Canceled: Mixed-ish (ABC)

ABC is saying goodbye to its Black-ish prequel after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: For Life (ABC)

There will be no season three on ABC for For Life, though the show is reportedly being shopped to a new home.

ABC
Canceled: American Housewife (ABC)

After five seasons, the plug has been pulled on comedy American Housewife.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: Call Your Mother (ABC)

ABC has said no to a season two of freshman comedy Call Your Mother.

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Renewed and Ending: Black-ish (ABC)

ABC has renewed Black-ish for an eighth and final season, which creator Kenya Barris says will allow the Johnsons to "close this chapter out...the right way." 

ABC
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

ABC confirmed that The Conners will return for a fourth season.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

This ensemble drama will return for a fourth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

Break out your festive sweaters because The Goldbergs will be back for season nine.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

After a successful first season, ABC renewed Home Economics for season two.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will be back with new episodes as it's been renewed for a fourth season.

NBC
Renewed: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Fans can expect more of Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a second season on NBC.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

The singing competition was renewed for a 20th season (its fifth on ABC) in May 2021.

NBC
Ending: This Is Us (NBC)

NBC announced that This Is Us will come to an end with an "uninterrupted" season six, airing midseason 2022. 

Fox
Canceled: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox has said goodbye to Prodigal Son after two seasons.

ABC
Renewed: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

After months of making us worry, ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy for a season 18. 

ABC
Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 will return for a fifth season on ABC. 

Fox
Renewed: Call Me Kat

Fox has renewed Mayim Bialik's cat cafe comedy for a second season.

Casey Durkin/NBC
Renewed: Kenan (NBC)

Kenan will return for a second season on NBC.

NBC
Renewed: Young Rock (NBC)

NBC has opted to smell what the Rock is cooking for a second season, premiering in 2022.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

