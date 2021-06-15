Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell in "Rough Shape" After She's Rushed to Hospital, Ex Evan Bass Says

Watch : Carly Waddell & Evan Bass' Split: All the Details

Evan Bass is letting fans in on ex Carly Waddell's health struggles.

The 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum took to his Instagram Story on Monday, June 14 to share that Carly, 35, had recently been transported by an ambulance to the hospital. He shared a photo of Carly in the ambulance bed with her eyes closed, but it was unclear what exactly had happened.

"Carly's first ambulance ride - she's gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories," Evan captioned the shot.

His message refers to the former couple's love story, when they became especially close after his health scare during Paradise following a night of drinking back in 2016.

Later in the evening, Evan returned to his Story to inform his followers that Carly had been released from the hospital but was not yet back to her usual self. He went on to explain he was holding off from giving further details until his ex had the chance to share her experience on her own terms.