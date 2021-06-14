Gwen Stefani’s Diamond Band Sparks Blake Shelton Wedding Speculation

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani already Mr. and Mrs.?

The "Rich Girl" icon is turning heads after she debuted what appears to be an extravagant wedding band on that finger, alongside her engagement ring from her Voice co-star.

On Saturday, June 12, Gwen was photographed with her new bling during an outing with Blake and her 7-year-old son, Apollo, in Santa Monica, Calif. The couple was matching in jeans, baggy navy shirts and baseball caps for their family time. Her trucker cap radiated positivity with a joyful "somewhere over the rainbow" graphic.

They reportedly just returned from his family ranch in Oklahoma, per Page Six. Notably, that's also where Gwen, 51, and Blake, 44, got engaged last October.

Her new band appears to feature at least four diamonds, which pair perfectly with her massive square diamond engagement ring (that alone is estimated to humbly measure between six and eight carats).