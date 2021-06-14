CNN's Christiane Amanpour Undergoes Successful Surgery After Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Christiane Amanpour—who serves as CNN's chief international anchor—recently shared with viewers on June 14 that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
"I wanna first thank Bianna Golodryga and the whole team for holding down the fort so well over the last four weeks, which have been a bit of a rollercoaster for me," she shared. "Because during that time, like millions of women around the world, I've been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. I've had successful major surgery to remove it and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis and I'm confident."
In addition to the revelation of the diagnosis, the 63-year-old journalist also acknowledged her team of doctors and also thanked the NHS (National Health Service in the United Kingdom) for the help she has been able to receive, but also added she was sharing her story in the efforts of reaching other women in regards to any health issues they might be facing.
"I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth—really and mostly—as a shout-out to early diagnosis," she explained. "To urge women to educate themselves on this disease. To get all the regular screenings and scans that you can, to always listen to your bodies and of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished."
Christiane, who has been with the network since her start as an entry-level desk assistant in 1983, has built up an impressive resume as an international journalist and interviewed notable figures over the years including Hillary Clinton and the Dalai Lama. Her accomplished work even earned her a Peabody Award in 1998.
Currently, after missing a few weeks of work to tend her health, she is back on the air and hopeful for her future.