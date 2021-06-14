KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesShop E!VideosPhotos

Watch Megan Rapinoe and More U.S. Women's Soccer Stars Fight for Equal Pay in LFG Trailer

While they dominate on the field, their paychecks say otherwise. Watch the new trailer for LFG, HBO Max's upcoming documentary on the U.S. women's national soccer team's fight for equal pay.

As this trailer so aptly put it, "Equality is the final goal."

On Monday, June 14, HBO Max dropped the official trailer for its highly anticipated upcoming documentary, LFG—an acronym for the U.S. women's national soccer team's go-to NSFW phrase, "Let's f--king go." While this story does involve some offices (they did famously file a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation), HBO Max is also taking viewers to the field, the stage of the U.S. women's national soccer team in their world-famous fight for equality. 

The film will also seemingly offer a front-row seat to beloved members of the team with candid one-on-one interviews. "Women get paid less," Megan Rapinoe declares in the teaser, "to do the same job."

The trailer also offers this striking statement: "Even though I'm on the USA team, I have to coach to make ends meet," Jessica McDonald candidly shares. "Childcare is more than my paychecks."

With No Doubt's "Just a Girl" serving as background music for a montage of the team's impressive moments, it's impossible not to inhale the big bowl of badassery these athletes serve up. 

Directed and produced by Oscar winners Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine, expect appearances from not only Rapinoe and McDonald, but also Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press, Sam Mewis and Julie Foudy. All that's left to do is mark your calendar for June 24, when LFG slides onto HBO Max. 

Until then, watch the trailer above. Spoiler alert: It will be hard not to cheer them on—if only from your couch. 

