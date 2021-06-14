Today's Kristen Welker Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate

Watch : Savannah Guthrie Looks Back at 10 Years on "TODAY" Show

Kristen Welker is usually breaking news, but today, the news is about her.

The Weekend Today anchor and NBC News' chief White House correspondent is officially a mom after welcoming her first child with husband John Hughes on Saturday, June 12, Carson Daly announced June 14 on Today. The baby girl, born with the help of a surrogate, is named Margot Lane Welker Hughes. The sweet moniker has ties to the new parents' families as Margot is after Welker's grandmother Margaret and Lane is the maiden name of Hughes' grandmother, which has continued to be passed down in his family.

"Margot is truly the love of our lives," Welker told Today via email. "Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it."

The journalist, who famously moderated the final debate between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden in 2020, shared in April that they, with the help of a surrogate, had a baby on the way after years of infertility struggles.