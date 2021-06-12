Nikki Bella Pens a Sweet Birthday Message to Her Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella just gushed over her main man Artem Chigvintsev in an adorable birthday tribute on Instagram.

On June 12, the Total Bellas star shared a pic of Artem with the couple's son Matteo, along with a lengthy caption celebrating the Dancing With the Stars pro's 39th birthday.

"Happy Birthday @theartemc! You are truly the world's greatest Dada," Nikki wrote. "You are the kindest soul I have ever met, everyone feels it and says it when they come in contact with you."

Nikki, who previously dated John Cena for many years before the couple ended their engagement in 2018, struck up a relationship with Artem in 2019 after the two met while being partnered up on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The couple got engaged just months later in November 2019.

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," Artem wrote in an Instagram post about their engagement in January 2020. "So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes."

Months later, the two welcomed Matteo in August 2020.

Nikki continued her birthday post to Artem by applauding her fiancé's "drive, passion and love when it comes to dancing and cooking."