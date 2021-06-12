Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Share First Pic From Sex and the City Revival

Watch : "Sex and the City" Reboot: Would Justin Theroux Ever Return?

Get your martinis ready because the ladies of Sex and the City are back in action.

After much waiting, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are reunited for the first table read of And Just Like That, aka Sex and the City's revival on HBO Max. The Carrie Bradshaw actress shared a photo of the cast, minus Kim Cattrall, as they came together for the production.

"Together again. Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae," she captioned the pic.

The snapshot was a source of much excitement for fans, as evident in Andy Cohen's comments. The Watch What Happens Live host literally said, "I just pooped my pants."

Sarah's post comes after she found herself in front of Carrie Bradshaw's former home. The 56-year-old actor took a picture of the stoop, writing, "Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I'm thrilled and terrified."