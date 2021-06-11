Ed Sheeran Channels Twilight’s Edward Cullen in Teaser for New Song “Bad Habits”

Edward Cullen or Edward Sheeran?
Ed Sheeran (whose first name is actually Edward, apparently) has transformed into a veritable vampire for the release of his next single, "Bad Habits."
The Cullen wannabe was photographed in a new teaser for the song while wearing faux fangs and baggy eyes that certainly look like they belong to the undead. His skin was pale white (and undoubtedly ice cold), and the "Perfect" singer had his signature ginger mane styled in a Twilight-esque swoop.
The only difference between the Grammy winner and the high school heartthrob? Ed's eyes were bright blue—likely the work of contact lenses—while Stephenie Meyer fans know that the eyes of her Forks vampires range from golden to blood red.
And that's not to mention Ed's hot pink suit... Edward Cullen could NEVER.
It's unclear if Ed checks off any of the other vampire hallmarks. According to Bella Swan: "You're impossibly fast, and strong. Your skin is pale white and ice cold. Your eyes change color, and sometimes you speak like—like you're from a different time. You never eat or drink anything. You don't go out in the sunlight."
We'll have to stay tuned for when Ed, 30, releases "Bad Habits" on Friday, June 25. It's his first release since No 6 Collaborations Project in 2019.
"I've been working away in the studio over recent months and I can't wait for you to hear 'Bad Habits,'" the British star said in a press release on Friday, June 11. "I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you'll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!"
He gave a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot on Instagram, sharing a pic of himself with pointy black nails. "The nails were a nightmare to try and take a piss with," the "Afterglow" artist wrote. "Wouldn't recommend."
Fans went ballistic on his post, with one writing, "Edward Cullen is SHAKING." Another said, "BUT THE NAILS ARE SO ICONIC THO."
Another social media user drew comparisons to yet another young adult franchise, saying, "no more Ron Weasley, now it's Draco Malfoy! lol."
Last month, Ed seemingly dropped an Easter Egg (à la Taylor Swift) when he told BBC Radio 1 about some of the "bad habits" he's kicked during quarantine. "I've been really healthy, like kind of stopped all the bad habits stuff in my life. You know, started exercising every day," he shared. "I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't need to take away every single day and it's been good."
Specifically, he's managed to give up indulging in "chicken wings and two bottles of wine every night."
"I've been making a lot of songs, I've been keeping busy doing that. I became a dad, which is a seismic change in my life," added the father to 9-month-old Lyra.
He will next perform live at TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 show on June 25 at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium in England.