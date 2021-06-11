Ed Sheeran Channels Twilight’s Edward Cullen in Teaser for New Song “Bad Habits”

Watch : Ed Sheeran Makes His Return to Music With "Afterglow"

Edward Cullen or Edward Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran (whose first name is actually Edward, apparently) has transformed into a veritable vampire for the release of his next single, "Bad Habits."

The Cullen wannabe was photographed in a new teaser for the song while wearing faux fangs and baggy eyes that certainly look like they belong to the undead. His skin was pale white (and undoubtedly ice cold), and the "Perfect" singer had his signature ginger mane styled in a Twilight-esque swoop.

The only difference between the Grammy winner and the high school heartthrob? Ed's eyes were bright blue—likely the work of contact lenses—while Stephenie Meyer fans know that the eyes of her Forks vampires range from golden to blood red.

And that's not to mention Ed's hot pink suit... Edward Cullen could NEVER.

It's unclear if Ed checks off any of the other vampire hallmarks. According to Bella Swan: "You're impossibly fast, and strong. Your skin is pale white and ice cold. Your eyes change color, and sometimes you speak like—like you're from a different time. You never eat or drink anything. You don't go out in the sunlight."