KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesShop E!VideosPhotos

Alicia Silverstone Says You Might’ve Been Clueless About How to Correctly Pronounce Her Name

Oh my god, we're totally buggin'! Alicia Silverstone revealed how her name is actually pronounced, and we've been clueless all along.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jun 10, 2021 11:37 PMTags
Alicia SilverstoneCelebritiesTikTok
Watch: Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

Alicia Silverstone is back at it with the viral TikToks. 

She joined the platform last week to hilariously recreate a scene from Clueless, with help from her 10-year-old son Bear and that iconic yellow plaid suit.

Now, she's dropping a bombshell, revealing that we've all been clueless about how to correctly pronounce her name all these years. 

The Baby-Sitters Club actress responded to the TikTok challenge, "Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as."

Dressed in all black, Alicia said, "My name is Ali-SEE-yuh... Not Alee-Sha." She shrugged, before repeating the correct way to say her name, with a smile on her face. She captioned the clip, "Just an FYI," and added a kissing emoji and a winking emoji.

Needless to say we're totally buggin'!

But, naturally, Clueless fans had the best responses. "NO ITS NOT. Your name is CHER!" one wrote with a bunch of hearts. 

photos
Celebrity Names You're Mispronouncing

Alicia clarified that she isn't offended when people get it wrong. But it's another story for her mom, Didi Silverstone

"It doesn't bother me though! But my sweet mama didn't like it... so for her... get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh," the Valley Girl star wrote.

@aliciasilverstone

#stitch with @kesha & @mahoganylox : Just an FYI... it’s Ali-SEE-yuh ????

? original sound - Alicia Silverstone

The creator of the challenge, Mahogany Lox, responded too, writing, "thank you for stitching my video!!! Clueless is one of my all time fav movies [sobbing emoji] I even got a white Jeep and named it Cher!!! my heart [sobbing emoji] [heart]."

Alicia replied, "So cute," with two hearts. She then commented two laughing face emojis when fans said, "My whole life is a lie lol" and "It seems I've been saying your name wrong my whole life haha."

As Cher would say, everything I think and everything I do is wrong!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez Is Moving to LA for a "Fresh Start" With Ben Affleck

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

3

Katie Holmes Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex Emilio 1 Month After Split

4

Alicia Silverstone Reveals We've Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong

5

See the Photo From Kanye West & Irina Shayk's Luxurious French Getaway