Leave It to Hacks to Make a Funeral Funny

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Even in the best of times, funerals are the most awkward events to attend.

But HBO Max's Hacks is providing a new solution to this problem: invite a comedian, specifically Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). Yes, she previously vowed to never attend a funeral, but for Ava (Hannah Einbinder), she made an exception.

The end result is hilariously dark, with Deborah standing up mid-funeral to declare, "Oh god, this is so awkward. This is not how you're supposed to do this."

She goes on to deliver a eulogy for Ava's dad, who died from a stroke. "It's exhausting to lose a loved one," she tells the mourners. "And now everybody's uncomfortable because they think nobody has anything nice to say about this man. And I know that you do, not because I knew him—I didn't—but I know his daughter."

Deborah then says the nicest thing she's probably ever said to Ava: "I know he had to be a very special person to raise someone like her."