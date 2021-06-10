Pack Your Bags for FBoy Island, HBO Max's Next Absolutely Wild Dating Show

The ultimate single lady's dream or a true nightmare? HBO Max's newest reality show might be both.

The new show is called FBoy Island, and it follows three women who move to a tropical island with 24 single men. Twelve of those men are self-proclaimed "nice guys," and 12 are self-proclaimed "FBoys." The nice guys are looking for love, and the FBoys are competing for money. The women have to try to fall in love, and then they find out which guys are which.

It's genius and it's awful, and we hate it but we love it and we wouldn't say no if anyone asked us to be on it, because what a fun game! We're there, is what we're saying.

HBO Max describes the show as "a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?"

We've never asked that question but we're glad to know it will be answered!