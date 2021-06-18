Why Ciara Knew Russell Wilson Would Make the Best Father After Just 5 Minutes

Watch : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

You never forget a good first impression.

It's been almost five years since Russell Wilson and Ciara exchanged vows and started their lives together as husband and wife. But as their special wedding anniversary approaches this July, the couple still remembers their first encounter together that proves you can find love at first sight.

"I would say the first five minutes I met C, I knew she was going to be my wife and I also knew she was going to be a great mom and I think that she's everything that you'd want her to be in terms of being so caring," Russell exclusively shared with E! News. "She doesn't mind getting her hands dirty. She wants to be around the kids as much as possible and teach them the way she knows how to."

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback continued, "I think the best thing is she loves with a full heart every day. Being around her for five minutes, I knew. I knew in that moment she was everything I ever wanted."

But wait a second! With Father's Day approaching this weekend, isn't it time for the dads to be celebrated? As the couple teamed up to partner with All Good Diapers, Ciara admitted to having the same reaction minutes into meeting the NFL player.