Bachelor in Paradise's Jenna Cooper Is Engaged: See Her Diamond Ring

Bachelor Nation's Jenna Cooper is engaged to Karl Hudson.
The commercial real estate broker popped the question during a trip to Turks and Caicos with their 12-month-old daughter Presley.
"I said YES!" the reality star wrote on Instagram on June 9, posting photos from the beach proposal. "Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees. Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend! Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more. This is the best birthday, and I'm so overwhelmed with joy. Can't wait to be your wife, @kghudson4!
Jenna also gave her fans a peek at her ring, which appeared to feature a round diamond set on a pave band. And she certainly had a lot to celebrate, as June 9 also marked her 32nd birthday. Her husband-to-be surprised her with some more bling by gifting her a diamond necklace.
"Thank you so much for all the bday wishes," she noted to her followers. "This day was amazing."
Jenna and Karl went public with their relationship in January 2020, with the entrepreneur noting they met the year prior. They welcomed their first child together that May.
"I love how you laugh when you make a good joke to me, I love how you always wash my car and fill it with gas, I love when you bring my favorite coffee or a 3 pound bowl of pineapple, and I love when you come home after working hard all day and help me chase the girls while we try to eat and watch Judge Judy," Jenna wrote on Instagram in April. "Thanks for everything you do for our family. If it's not You, it's not Anyone."
Jenna was previously engaged to Jordan Kimball, who she met in 2018 on season five of Bachelor in Paradise. However, they broke up shortly after the finale aired amid accusations Jenna cheated on Jordan and allegedly sent text messages to an unknown man, which she denied.
"I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone," Jenna wrote in part of an Instagram post at the time. "I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide."
Later that year, Jenna's rep Steve Honig said "a comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna's devices by an independent third-party expert has definitively confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna's phone."
Jenna and Jordan have both moved on. In December, Jordan announced he's engaged to Christina Creedon.