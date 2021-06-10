Milo Ventimiglia to Reunite With Gilmore Girls Boss for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Watch : Alex Borstein & Jane Lynch Spitball Plots for "Mrs. Maisel" Season 4

Where Amy Sherman-Palladino leads, it appears Milo Ventimiglia will follow.

On Thursday, June 10, it was revealed that the This Is Us star is joining the season four cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This news is particularly exciting for a myriad of reasons. For starters, Milo's addition to the Mrs. Maisel cast means we get to see more of him outside of the NBC drama, which is ending after its upcoming sixth season.

Another reason we're excited? Milo will once more be working with his former Gilmore Girls boss. Although Amazon Prime Video confirmed the casting by retweeting stories regarding the news, they didn't release any details about Milo's character. Regardless, we still have a lot to look forward to.

The showrunner previously teased bringing Milo onboard back in 2018, as she said in a Variety interview, "Don't think it has not been discussed! It's got to be the right part. It can't be just a cameo. It's got to have some meat to it. And it's also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen."