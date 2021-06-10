Lala Kent's TMI Confession About Postpartum Sex Is Actually Relatable

Watch : Lala Kent & Anna Camp's Dirty Little Secrets: "Overserved" Recap

Lala Kent is putting it all out there.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who is engaged to film producer Randall Emmett, welcomed her first baby Ocean earlier this year. And she detailed how her pregnancy affected her and Randall's sex life in a very open and honest Q&A on her Instagram Story.

When asked by a follower how sex was towards the end of her third trimester, she replied, "We only did it twice. Because I was put on bed rest a few times and then her head was RIGHT THERE."

She concluded with, "We both had no interest," along with a laughing-crying emoji.

A second follower asked Lala how it's been getting busy after Ocean's birth as well.

"It's different!" Lala shared, alongside a cute pic of the pair's little one. "I feel weird doing it with this face sleeping next to us."

Other answers from Lala included details about her "non-existent" diet and her exercise routine, which includes playing pickleball and, hopefully, hitting the gym soon.